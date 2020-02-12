Jahiem Davis’ defense attorney: ‘I think anyone in his position would have done exactly what he did’

New details are emerging in last month’s shooting death of a Columbus teenager on 32nd Avenue.

And the victim’s family is upset that their other son is facing aggravated assault charges for his actions in the wake of the murder.

“In one aspect, we can’t grieve because we are trying to free our other son out of something he did not do,” said Jonathan Harris. “It’s like the lawyer said, it’s something anybody would have done. He just chased the boy who murdered his brother.”

Jamerion Davis, 13, was shot and killed on Jan. 17 in the 800 block 32nd Avenue. Jaquayvius Jones, 18, has been charged with Davis’ murder.

Jahiem Davis, 18, appeared in Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning, facing two counts of aggravated assault for what police said he did in the aftermath of his little brother’s shooting death.

Jahiem Davis pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on a $50,000 bond by Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

Here’s what police detective Matt Sitler told the court happened in the wake of Jamareion Davis’s shooting death:

Jones ran out of the house and dropped the shotgun used in the crime. Jahiem Davis and an unnamed 16-year-old were in the house and gave chase. Jahiem Davis picked up the gun and then went into a home at Vista Estates.

There he and the 16-year-old threatened the grandmother of the alleged shooter and her 9-year-old granddaughter.

Recorder’s Court testimony showed that Jahiem Davis did not have the gun when they entered the Vista Estates home looking for Jones.

Jaheim Davis’ attorney, Chris Breault II, argued that these charges by the Homicide Unit were a miscarriage of justice. The detective said that vigilante justice can’t be tolerated.

“I don’t think they are appropriate at all,” Breault said. “He had just been a witness in the killing of his 13-year-old brother. I think anyone in his position would have done exactly what he did.”

Davis’ father defended his older son’s actions.

“He didn’t go to the boy’s house, he ran behind him,” Harris said. “He didn’t go get no gun. The gun that they say was taken down there was the gun that was in the suspect’s hands who murdered my son. He dropped it and they picked it up and continued running behind him.”