OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A new Athletic Director has been selected for Opelika City Schools. According to a news release from the school system, Jamie Williams has been hired to fill the position.

Williams has more than 24 year of coaching experience. He is currently serving as the Assistant Principal at Smiths Station Junior High School.

In the past Williams has held positions in schools across the state of Alabama, including Eufaula, Auburn High School, Oak Mountain High School, Gulf Shores High School, Opelika High School, and Smiths Station High School.

“We welcome Jamie Williams as our new athletic director. His experience as a veteran teacher, coach, and administrator will be an asset as we transition this job into a full time position,” stated Dr. Farrell Seymore, Opelika High School Principal. “His strong record of integrity and building relationships will add to our rich athletic tradition.”

Originally from Union Springs, Williams graduated Auburn University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science Education and a Master’s Degree in Higher Education Administration. Williams also has a Master’s Degree in Secondary Administration from Arkansas State University.

Williams said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the school system.

“I want to thank Dr. Neighbors, the school board and the administration for giving me the opportunity to serve as athletic director; an opportunity that I am humbled, honored and grateful for. This is truly an answered prayer,” said Williams. “I am committed to uphold the athletic tradition, standards and character that Opelika stands for. My family and I look forward to seeing you in the stands, on the fields/courts and in the classroom. Go Dawgs!”

Williams shares three children with his wife, Marki.