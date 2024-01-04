FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — The first firing schedule of the new year has been released by Fort Moore officials.

Weapons firings will take place across January, however they will be on fewer ranges than in previous months.

According to Fort Moore officials, community members should be aware that sounds from firings may be amplified on cloudy days.

A statement released by officials reiterates the necessity of real-life firing practice as opposed to simulation, which is also used for military training to reduce both noise and costs.

“Proficiency only comes from practice, and this is especially true on the battlefield,” officials said.

Full details concerning January’s firing schedule are below.