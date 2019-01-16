Jaquavis Richardson makes first appearance at preliminary hearing

This morning 17 year old Jaquavis Richardson appeared at his preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Richardson is facing charges of murdering Jaquan Harris back on December 27th on Dunwoody Drive. In the hearing, procecutors argued Richardson was present and inside of a vehicle at the scene, when shots were fired. the defense pointed out there was no evidence linking their client to the other four potential suspects. Richardson’s attorney also says the murder weapon in the case was a gun, stolen from a sheriff’s deputy vehicle, adding he’s confident in the case because there’s no probable cause.

“He either, i think he would be the driver in that situation since he was not or the shooter other than that he’s just present and presence doesn’t make a murderer” says William Kendrick, Defense Attorney.

Richardson was already in the muscogee county jail on unrelted charges.

Richardson is being held in the muscogee county jail and his case is bound over to Supeior Court

