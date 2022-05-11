AUBURN, Ala. – The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University has announced a star-studded 2022-23 season performance schedule.

The new season commences in August 2022 and features 28 performances running the gamut from Grammy-winning country music legends and classic Broadway musicals to some of the most dynamic artists from the worlds of dance, chamber arts, pop and rock ‘n’ roll. Concerts by country stars Vince Gill and Clint Black, performances of Broadway musicals “Hairspray!” and “Chicago” and a comedy show featuring legendary comedian and former late night talk show host Jay Leno highlight the stellar lineup.

Performances are divided across six genre-specific series, including Amphitheatre, Broadway, Celebrity, Concert, Dance & Movement and Orchestra & Chamber Music. A seventh series, Family, is offered separately and includes four shows tailored especially for young audiences.

Highlights from the 2022-23 season, which is sponsored by Walt and Ginger Woltosz, include:

Grammy and Academy of Country Music award winners Vince Gill and Clint Black

Comedian and late night television icon Jay Leno

Four Broadway performances, including Legally Blonde, Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray! and Chicago

The Kat & Dave Show, featuring Grammy-winning composer David Foster and singer-songwriter and actress Katharine McPhee

Mark Morris Dance Group’s The Look of Love: An Evening of Dance to the Music of Burt Bacharach, a new work co-commissioned by the Gogue Center

Most performances in the season will take place indoors at the Woltosz Theatre, with engagements in the Amphitheatre Series presented outdoors at the Amphitheatre at the City of Auburn Lawn and Porch.

Three additional 2022-23 season performances will be announced later this month. The current schedule is listed below.

Full season subscriptions for the 2022-23 season are currently available to Gogue Center subscribers, sponsors and donors. Season and series subscriptions will be available to the general public beginning Tuesday, June 28.

Want to subscribe now? Have questions about becoming a sponsor? Contact the Gogue Center box office by telephone at 334-844-TIXS (8497) or via email at gpactickets@auburn.edu.

Gogue Performing Arts Center 2022-23 season schedule:

“An Evening with Vince Gill featuring Wendy Noten”

Saturday, Aug. 27

7:30 p.m.

(Amphitheatre Series)

Clint Black

Thursday, Sept. 8

7:30 p.m.

(Celebrity Series)

“Croce Plays Croce”

Wednesday, Sept. 14

7:30 p.m.

(Concert Series)

Aizuri Quartet

Wednesday, Sept. 21

7:30 p.m.

(Orchestra & Chamber Music Series)

Jessica Vosk

Thursday, Sept. 29

7:30 p.m.

(Concert Series)

Tab Benoit & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Thursday, Oct. 6

7:30 p.m.

(Amphitheatre Series)

“Legally Blonde”

Tuesday, Oct. 18

7:30 p.m.

(Broadway Series)

“Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure”

Sunday, Oct. 23

3 p.m. (Matinee)

(Family Series)

“Fiddler on the Roof”

Nov. 1-2

7:30 p.m.

(Broadway Series)

“The Look of Love: An Evening of Dance to the Music of Burt Bacharach,” by Mark Morris Dance Group

Tuesday, Nov. 8

7:30 p.m.

(Dance & Movement Series)

“Our Song, Our Story: The New Generation of Black Voices,” by Damien Sneed with Rehang Bryce-Davis and Brandie Inez Sutton

Tuesday, Nov. 15

7:30 p.m.

(Orchestra & Chamber Music Series)

Scott Bradlee’s “Postmodern Jukebox”

Friday, Dec. 2

7:30 p.m.

(Concert Series)

Jay Leno

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

7:30 p.m.

(Celebrity Series)

Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh”

Tuesday, Jan. 31

7 p.m.

(Family Series)

MOMIX: “Alice”

Thursday, Feb. 16

7:30 p.m.

(Dance & Movement Series)

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Alessio Bax

Friday, Feb. 24

7:30 p.m.

(Orchestra & Chamber Music Series)

The Kat & David Show with Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Sunday, Feb. 26

7:30 p.m.

(Celebrity Series)

“Hairpsray”

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Wednesday, March 1

7:30 p.m.

(Broadway Series)

Complexions Contemporary Ballet: “Bach 25 and Love Rocks”

Tuesday, March 14

7:30 p.m.

(Dance & Movement Series)

The Kennedy Center: “Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie”

Thursday, March 16

7 p.m.

(Family Series)

Jazz at Lincoln Center: “Songs We Love”

Sunday, March 19

7:30 p.m.

(Concert Series)

Chad Lawson with Judy Kang and Seth Parker Woods

Friday, March 24

7:30 p.m.

(Orchestra & Chamber Music Series)

Trinity Irish Dance Company

Friday, April 14

7:30 p.m.

(Dance & Movement Series)

“Chicago”

Wednesday, May 3

Thursday, May 4

7:30 p.m.

(Broadway Series)

Sonia De Los Santos and The Okee Dokee Brothers

Friday, May 12

7 p.m.

(Family Series)