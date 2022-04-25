COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A vehicle has been pulled from the Chattahoochee River after it rolled in about a month ago.

Columbus Fire and EMS along with Griffin and Griffin Towing pulled the older model Jeep Grand Cherokee out on Monday.

According to officials, the vehicle rolled in to the water several weeks ago while the owner was fishing.

Official said they finally pulled the vehicle from the water today because the water level was low enough to retrieve it. The effort took about an hour.

According to officials, removing the vehicle was an exercise in keeping training and skills for first responders sharp, so they will be more prepared when needed in the future.

No one was in the vehicle.