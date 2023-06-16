COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — They may not be Jimmy Buffet, but they sound like him. Tonight, the A1A band will perform in Uptown Columbus in celebration of the return of the Miracle Riders, a local organization which is returning from their yearly 26-day cross-country charity ride.

“First of all, the event here is beautiful, I mean the charity,” said A1A front man, lead singer and acoustic guitar player Jeff Pike, 61. He added the band tries to play for charities as much as possible. In fact, they came together because of the Parrot Head Club in Atlanta, when Scott Nickerson joined Pike as a Jimmy Buffet tribute duo in 1992.

“We love to give back anything we can do to help the community to help that are less fortunate than us,” said Pike. He explained when the Miracle Riders reached out to the band to do a performance for their return to Columbus, they jumped at the opportunity.

Though Pike admitted he was a little worried about the uncovered stage due to weather issues during earlier days this week, he was glad to see the sun shining today. He said the band was looking forward to seeing the Riders make their grand entrance and playing for an expected crowd of “a couple thousand.”

Performances of this scale are nothing new for the A1A band which rose to notoriety in 1992 when they won Buffet’s Margaritaville Records nationwide sound-alike contest. Pike explained he had been singing Buffet’s songs as a solo act since 1989, having been introduced to the artists music in high school.

Over the years, A1A played at various Parrot Head clubs across the country, were featured in Buffet’s music videos and released several CDs with the artist’s blessing. The band itself is named after Buffet’s fourth album and the A1A highway which follow the coast of Florida down to Key West. Pike said the name was suggested by a woman at Aunt Charley’s Neighborhood Pub, which once existed in Buckhead, Atlanta.

“Over the years, I mean, now this is looking like you know 30 years plus,” said Pike. “We started big conventions in Key West, Florida… and all these Parrot Head conventions attended by thousands and thousands of people.”

Pike added the A1A’s influence played a role in starting the Trop Rock and Coastal Americana genres influenced by the elements of Buffet’s music.

According to Pike, his favorite song to play is Buffet’s 1978 release “Come Monday,” which he said takes him back to his earliest days listening to Buffet’s music, not knowing he would later be playing Buffet’s songs for a career.

The singer explained he has considered retiring several times throughout his career but he loves the impact his work has on the community.

“The coolest part is that I found through the years, as people have brought this to my attention, is I am responsible for so many friendships,” Pike said. He added several fans have even gotten engaged on stage during A1A performances or come to a show on an anniversary.