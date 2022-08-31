COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and the John B. Amos Cancer Center will be holding a clinic for free screenings for the deadly disease.

The clinic will be on Sept. 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern. You are asked to enter the center through the rear (Radiation Oncology) entrance.

The John B. Amos Cancer Center is located at 1831 5th Avenue in Columbus.

Organizers said the free screenings are available for men between 40 and 69 years old.

According to health experts, men with a family history of prostate cancer and African American men in particular are considered high-risk. Early detection is key.