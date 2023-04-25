COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A former Columbus software firm executive has been selected by Columbus Council to fill the unexpired term of Councilor John House.

Tyson Begley took the seat Tuesday, moments after House resigned to care for his wife, Marilyn, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s.

House told WRBL last week that he would be resigning.

Begley left Delta Data earlier this month. He served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Traditionally, the council has appointed people to fill unexpired terms only if they do not plan to seek the seat permanently.

The District 10 term expires at the end of 2024. It will be on the ballot in the spring of next year.