John P Thayer YMCA Celebrates 164th Birthday: After Closing their doors for the Pandemic

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL)-The John P. Thayer YMCA is celebrating their 164th birthday after fearing they would have to close their doors for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The John P. Thayer YMCA has weathered many storms, but COVID-19 was the hardest one they have experienced. Scott Balkcum, and Jillian Albe are glad to see the John P Thayer YMCA make it to its 164th birthday.

“We all had doubts, we all had uncertainty, just like the timeline here. This YMCA has experienced World War I, this YMCA has experienced World War II ,this YMCA has been a part of segregation, integration. This YMCA most recently went through the coronavirus, we shut down, no point in the history has the YMCA ever completely shut down which made this year much more challenging, but here we are in November,” Balkcum said.

The YMCA staff has put in place many safety precautions in place to keep faculty and gym members safe. Members must have their temperatures taken upon entering and hand sanitizer is placed throughout the building.

“We try to minimize touching surfaces as little as possible, you come in some of the doors are propped open. We temperature scan everybody that comes in the building .Just as that first line of defense, because if you don’t have a fever then that’s a good sign. Extra hand sanitizer is placed all over the building, using the gym wipes, we have a fogging machine that sanitizes and fogs, we’re like ghost busters we do that in the child care area, the gym area, stuff that’s hard to wipe down you can just mist,” Albe said.

The John P. Thayer YMCA is the third oldest YMCA in the country. To celebrate the YMCA’s 164th birthday, the joining membership fee to join will be $18.50 starting the week of Nov.18.