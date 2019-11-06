John P. Thayer YMCA holds a fundraiser for people living with breast cancer

A local fitness center holds a fundraiser for folks living with breast cancer here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The John P. Thayer YMCA in Columbus presented a check to the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition(WCGCC) for $630. Throughout the month of October YMCA put away five dollars to the coalition for every new member.

President/CEO of WCGCC, Cheryl Johnson, says the money will go towards assisting cancer patients who are currently going through treatment.

“It will be placed in our Neighbors helping Neighbors cancer assistance fund. Breast cancer women, anyone who is currently actively in treatment. So, when life happens we have funds that are set aside to assist cancer patients,” Johnson said.

This is the first year of the fitness center’s breast cancer initiative. They say they plan to continue this effort every year.