Johnny Lee Gates hearing ends in guilty plea on voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Johnny Lee Gates, a Columbus man convicted for the 1976 rape and murder of a Fort Benning woman was granted a new trial and had a virtual hearing on May 15.

Gates entered a guilty plea for voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery in the death of Katharina Wright, after being granted a new trial by the Georgia Supreme Court. Judge Bobby Peters presided over the case.

Gates’s plea deal will change the sentence to 20 years for voluntary manslaughter and 20 years for armed robbery, which will run consecutively. Gates will receive credit for time served, according to the plea agreement.

“I’ve fought for 43 years for this day. I always had faith it would come, even when others weren’t sure. I am an innocent man. I did not commit this crime. What happened to me is something that should never happen to any person. But I am not bitter. I thank God that I am here, and I am happy to be free,” said Johnny Lee Gates.

The new sentence was fulfilled by time already served, according to statements made in court and pursuant to his plea agreement. Gates will be released from prison today.