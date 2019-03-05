Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Shamel Hart says that her son, Jonathan, was fascinated with Alexa, a virtual assistant.

“He was a very sweet boy, very intelligent,” she told News 3 on Tuesday. “He loved to ask Alexa questions. He’d say, Alexa, tell me all you can about the solar system.”

Jonathan and his 9-year-old cousin, Mykala Waldon, were two of the 23 victims in Sunday’s tornado that leveled part of the Beauregard community,

Jonathan’s family says he was born with a loving heart and an inquisitive mind. Jonathan loved playing video games and watching gamers on YouTube. Jonathan liked working with numbers, attempting to dance and bringing joy to those around him.

Jonathan’s big brother, 12-year-old Jaylen, says his brother was loved by all who knew him.

“He was very smart,” Jaylen said. “A lot of people loved my brother.”

Sunday, Hart and her two sons Jonathan, as well as her mother, were visiting with a cousin and her three kids and boyfriend at her Beauregard home. Hart’s cousin’s house sat near Highway 51 and was in the direct path of the tornado.

In the storm’s aftermath, Jonathan was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he passed away.

“He really fought hard, I know he was fighting really hard for me, I believe he heard me crying for him to try and I know he was really really trying,” his mother said. “When we were in the hospital, and his body was under so much stress, and I told him it’s okay to let go. I really want you here with me, but it is okay to let go. I told him mom won’t be mad, mommy still loves you it’s okay to let go. I love you and when I said that he just let go.”

To see Elizabeth White’s interview with Jonathan’s mother and brother, click here.

Click here for the complete list of victims.