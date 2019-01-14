Jordan High School is clocking in College Career Academy for students in the upcoming school year

Jordan High School will be welcoming College Career Academy in the Fall. Principal Craig Fitts says this is will be an entire school transformation.

“We will be what they consider to be a wall to wall academy and they will have within the next four years multiple opportunities to complete different pathways in career technical education while also having post secondary credits through Columbus Technical College and Columbus State University,” Fitts said.

Fitts says that with the dual enrollment credits, externships and internship opportunities students that will graduate from Jordan High School will be what he calls a full option graduate.

“It’s going to give them full options upon graduation whether they want to go to a four year university, whether they want to go to a career technical college and enter directly into the workforce, if they want to go to the military they’ll be fully prepared,” Fitts said.

Muscogee County School District youth coordinator, Tim Vinson is behind the idea and says that this will give students the opportunity to get a jumpstart on their careers.Vinson also says that the facilities will reflect what the industries tell them it needs to look like.

“The labs and the facilities will look like a work force facility lab. So, for instance those students will be scanned in with their IDs to make sure their attending the classes,” Vinson said.

A few programs that support this academy are Tysys, Piedmont Regional Columbus and Hecht Burdeshaw Architects.C.E.O of Hecht Burdeshaw Architects, Robert Kidd says as an employer he is behind this idea to give young people the opportunities they need to make them stand out in the workforce here in Columbus.

Students outside of the attendance zone can apply for the College Career Academy for the upcoming

school year at this link Applications are due January 18th.