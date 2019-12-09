Jordan High School receives $3 million grant to become College and Career Academy

A Columbus High School has been given a multimillion-dollar grant to prepare students for success in the workforce.

Officials with the Muscogee County School District have announced the approval of a $3 million grant, awarded by the Board of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), to officially establish Jordan High School as a College and Career Academy.

The grant funds will be used to upgrade facilities at Jordan High School in order to prepare students for 21st century workforce environments.

The District began forming a vision, led by the Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program, around the concept of a college and career academy in November 2017. Jordan High School was added to the Georgia College & Career Academy Network after submitting the initial grant application in 2018.

Muscogee County Superintendent of Education Dr. David Lewis says the funding will prepare students with the skills required for jobs that are needed in today’s economy.

“I am extremely proud of the collective work contributed by everyone during the planning, writing and presentation phases of this competitive grant proposal. Building upon the rich tradition of Jordan Vocational High School, the funding provided through this grant award will serve to enhance and expand college and career opportunities for our students that align with the workforce needs throughout our community and the region,” said Dr. Lewis.

College and Career Academies represent a community partnership between a local school system, a technical college or post-secondary institution, and business leaders represented on the academy’s governing board, to ensure the fulfillment of its workforce development mission specific to each community.

“There were several visits to career academies around the state. We met often to paint a picture of what a career academy could bring to our community. We received a significant boost in business and industry support thanks to the partnership of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce in coordination with the Columbus 2025 Initiative,” said Victoria Thomas, CTAE Director.

Georgia’s College and Career Academy Network offers high school students access to accredited college-level courses and technical certification programs.

More than 20,000 students are already enrolled in College and Career Academies throughout the state.