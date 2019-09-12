Jordan High Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest winner for Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award is Sarita Griggs, a microeconomics teacher at Jordan High School who is in her 18th year as a teacher.

Ms. Griggs was nominated by Austin Perry, one of her students. Perry described Ms. Griggs as having a great influence on him. She encouraged him to chase his dreams and to strive to reach his full potential.

Ms. Griggs felt humbled and honored to receive the award. She was excited to know she is making a positive impact on her students’ lives. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southwestern State University, her master’s degree from Columbus State University, and her specialist degree from the University of West Georgia.

Watch our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Griggs below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Griggs.