PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge has ruled in favor of the City of Phenix City over Russell County in a gas tax revenue dispute that has been going on for nearly six years.

Judge Brooke Reid issued her ruling on Wednesday in a 2018 lawsuit filed by the city against the county. The lawsuit was prompted when the city claimed the county unilaterally stopped paying gas tax revenue it owed the city.

In 1968, a local act of legislation was put into place which required Russell County to pay the City of Phenix City gasoline revenue.

In 2018, Russell County claimed the act was repelled, and stopped distributing proceeds to Phenix City, sparking the years-long dispute.

As ordered by Reid, Russell County is obligated to immediately resume paying the gasoline tax.

Not only that, but attorney Chan Gamble says Phenix City might be owed up to $2 million.

“This is a just result and a huge win for the City of Phenix City. Hopefully, Russell County has been setting these funds aside as the total of rearage could amount to as much as $2,000,000,” said Gamble. “The whole purpose behind the tax originally was to provide the City additional revenue for road maintenance and construction as Phenix City has the largest population in Russell County and that its roads are more heavily trafficked.”

WRBL spoke with Russell County Commission Chance Corbett, who said the county’s attorneys are currently looking at what its next steps are and whether or not an appeal is necessary.

A press conference is being held at the City Council Chambers at 2 p.m.