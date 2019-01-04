Judge sets bond for man accused of stealing insurance funds from mother

A Columbus Recorder’s Court judge set a $50,000 bond for a man accused of stealing more than $200,000 in insurance settlement funds from his ailing mother.

Vincent Wiggins appeared for the second day in court Friday morning on the charge of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults or elder persons. The case was continued from Thursday, where Wiggins was represented by the public defender but indicated he wanted to hire private counsel.

Wiggins, 51, had not obtained private representation by Friday morning and the hearing was held. Judge Julius Hunter set the bond and moved the case to Muscogee County Superior Court.

Columbus criminal defense attorney Stacey Jackson said he had talked with members of Wiggins’ family but had yet to be hired.

“I plan to meet with Mr. Wiggins and his family if and when he posts bond,” Jackson said on Friday.

Columbus police say the money Wiggins is accused to taking should have been used to pay for his mother’s care at an assisted living facility where her $30,000 bill hasn’t been paid. She is 91 years old.



