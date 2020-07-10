July 8 house fire on Chalfonte Drive leads to accidental injury, death, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On the evening of July 8, a late night house fire on Chalfonte Drive ended, with a man dead the following morning.

Columbus Police confirmed that there was a fire inside a home on Chalfonte Drive. As a result of the resident, Clinton Spradley, 38, trying to extinguish the fire, there was an accident where he received an injury, leading to his death.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told News 3 that Spradley had died of an accidental death, caused by the laceration of his right brachial artery. While trying to put out the fire in his home, he had dragged a hose to the window. When Spradley tried to reach the hose through the window, the glass broke, cutting his arm.

Spradley was taken to the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he bled to death, according to Bryan. He was pronounced dead at 8:57 a.m. on July 9.