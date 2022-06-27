COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 2022 fourth of July weekends starts on Friday, July 1, and ends on Monday, July 4. Here are a few local ways to celebrate the holiday.

July 4th Independence Day Concert and Celebration (Phenix City, AL)

Phenix City Amphitheater

Monday, July 4, at 5 p.m.

“You don’t want to miss this awesome Independence Day Concert and Celebration at the Phenix City Amphitheater featuring Skyler Saufley and the 99th Degree and Ansley Stewart!“

Information

NIM Freedom Fest 2022 (Columbus, GA)

National Infantry Museum

Monday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Celebrate our nation at the National Infantry Museum on Monday, July 4, 2022 during our annual community-wide Independence Day celebration sponsored by St. Francis Emory Healthcare.“

Information

July 4th Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party (Pine Mountain, GA)

Callaway Resort & Gardens

Friday, July 1, at 9 a.m. to Monday, July 4, 10 p.m.

“Celebrate summer days and starry nights with our weekend-long July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party! Enjoy three days of family fun on the sunny shores of Robin Lake Beach with beach volleyball, putt putt and water activities like stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking.“

Information

Independence Day Celebration (Auburn, AL)

Duck Samford Stadium

Monday, July 4, at 5 p.m. (CST)

“Bring your chairs and blankets, and enjoy food trucks and music. The fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m. The fireworks will be set off in a centrally located area — the old water tower site on East University Drive next to Duck Samford Park.“

Information

4th of July Soulfest (Eufaula, AL)

Pine Valley Ranch

Sunday, July 3, at 4 p.m. (CST)

“Come one COME ALL! It’s the 4th of July Soulfest event & there will be LIVE ENTERTAINMENT from some of the best southern soul artists“

Information

Annual Independence Day Event (Eufaula, AL)

Lakepoint State Park

Saturday, July 2, at 6 p.m.

“ENTERTAINMENT! FOOD VENDORS! FIREWORKS! Festivities begin @ 5pm. Fireworks begin promptly @ 9pm!“

Information

38th Annual Sweet Land of Liberty Parade (LaGrange, AL)

Lafayette Square

Monday, July 4, at 10 a.m.

“The 38th annual Sweet Land of Liberty Parade hosted by the Junior Service League of LaGrange will be held on Monday, July 4th, in Downtown LaGrange.“

Information

July 4th Zoo Opening (Montgomery, AL)