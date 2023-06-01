COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —The Civic Leaders of Columbus announced the Juneteenth Celebration schedule of events Thursday morning at the Juneteenth Jubilee Press Conference.

The City of Columbus is celebrating Juneteenth by coordinating a series of events and activities in honor of the national holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The weekend-long festivities, taking place June 17 to 19, will acknowledge freedom and promote cultural unity while celebrating African American tradition, history, and achievements.

The events are open to the public, free of charge, and promise an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

City Councilor District four Toyia Tucker provided us with more details on the Juneteenth Jubilee.

“You got to see the man of Motown and we’re having an amazing event called The Closed Story. It runs from May 26 through June 30. And then we have our major event, Juneteenth Jubilee, from five to ten. And this is going to have things like the kids zone. We actually have Pastor Troy coming down from Atlanta. Local talent like Hollywood of 40, Buddy pushing out. 706, this is an amazing event,” said City Councilor Toyia.

A list of events can be found on ColumbusGa.Gov.