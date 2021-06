COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Juneteenth Festival scheduled to happened on Saturday, June 19, at Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center has been canceled.

Organizers say they made the decision to cancel the event out of “an abundance of caution” due to the potential for severe weather.

Organizers say all efforts are being made to reschedule the Juneteenth Festival for a later date.

An announcement will be made when details about a rescheduled date are available.