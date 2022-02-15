Junior League of Columbus hosts 10th annual Project Prom

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, the Junior League of Columbus will host the 10th annual Project Prom. Project Prom is an annual event held to provide prom dresses for local junior and high school students.

Junior League of Columbus offers free gently used prom dresses and accessories. Since 2011, Junior League of Columbus has donated over 800 dresses to students in the Chattahoochee Valley area.

Along with receiving a dress and accessories, students and their guests will also attend “Be Smart, Guard Your Heart,” a workshop designed to educate students about healthy relationship skills for young adults.

Right from the Start will facilitate the workshop. Participants will be required to go through the workshop before receiving a dress and accessories.

The event will be at 1512 3rd Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are not required to show financial need, but a student ID will be required.