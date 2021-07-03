Jury ends deliberations for the day in sentencing phase for Christopher Henderson, convicted of five murders

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The penalty phase in the Christopher Henderson capital murder trial has ended for the day.

The penalty phase is where the facts are presented to determine the sentence that Henderson will receive.

The prosecution and the defense presented arguments for and against the death penalty Friday, and Judge Chris Comer briefed the jury on pertinent information in regards to sentencing Henderson.

The jury began deliberating just before 3 p.m. Friday on whether or not to recommend the death penalty for Henderson. They ended deliberations just before 5 p.m., deciding to break for the holiday weekend.

Deliberations will resume Tuesday morning.

Christopher Henderson was found guilty on 15 counts of capital murder for the killings of five family members, including his pregnant wife.