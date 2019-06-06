Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The jury has reached a unanimous verdict in the 5 Corner Lotto trial of the shooting death of a convenience store worker.

20-year-old Jalontaye Clay Cleveland and 28-year-old Courtney Trumaine Williams were on trial for the shooting death of 23-year-old Vatsal Patel on November 6, 2016, on Linwood Boulevard.

Cleveland and Williams each face 11 counts that include armed robberies at other stores.

After three weeks at trial and two days of deliberation, the jury has come to a verdict.

Cleveland and Williams were found guilty on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, four counts of armed robbery, and kidnapping.

Victim impact statements were heard before sentencing. The victims, both related to Vatsal Patel, talked about how much they missed him and how they're lives changed drastically on that day.

They were both sentenced to life without parole for the murder charges and 20 years for each other count. Those will be concurrent.