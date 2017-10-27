Jury reaches verdict in Double Churches murder trial

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The jury has reached a verdict in the Double Churches murder trial.

The jury finds the following:

Jacquawn Clark:

  • Malice murder: Not Guilty
  • Felony murder: Not Guilty
  • Armed robbery: Guilty
  • Street gang terrorism and Prevention Act: Not Guilty

Derain Waller:

  • Malice murder: Not Guilty
  • Felony murder: Guilty
  • Armed robbery: Guilty
  • Street gang terrorism and Prevention Act: Not Guilty
  • Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime: Guilty

Akeveius Powell:

  • Felony murder: Guilty
  • Armed robbery: Guilty
  • Street gang terrorism and Prevention Act: Not Guilty

Sentencing will occur November 9 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss