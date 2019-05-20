Jury selection is made for two of five suspects in murder case

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The trial for two of the five suspects charged in the murder of Patel started today.

Jalontaye Cleveland and Courtney Williams are accused of armed robbery and murder at the 5 Corner Lotto convenience store.

Cleveland has two defense attorneys, and Williams is being represented by three.

Before the proceedings could get started, one of Williams' attorneys asked for a continuance saying he had just joined Williams' defense team. The judge denied that request.

Jury selection involved 80 potential jurors, narrowing it down to twelve, with three as alternates. According to the defense, there are around 40 to 50 witnesses. The other three suspects in the case are expected to testify.

Opening statements will begin tomorrow at 9 a.m. The judge says the trial could take up to 3 weeks.