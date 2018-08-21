Local News

JUST IN: Major J.D. Hawk confirms no armed robbery at Chick-Fil-A on Bradley Park Drive

Posted: Aug 21, 2018 05:54 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2018 06:15 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Heavy police presence at the Chick-fil-A on Bradley Park.

Major Hawk confirms CPD responded to an original call of an armed robbery.

When they arrived on the scene they realized it was just a malfunction with an employee. A Chick-Fil-A representative says it was a "miscommunication with an employee."

