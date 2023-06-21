COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s been nearly seven months since Kadie the Cow left her home along Manchester Expressway for greener pastures downtown.

It’s time for an update on the iconic Bovine that owns the hearts of young and old in Columbus – and beyond.

If you go down by the river where Kadie the Cow – a fixture in Columbus since 1967 – you will notice she’s not exactly in wide-open spaces.

She is surrounded by scaffolding, and PTAP owner Jason Gamache is overseeing the rehab work.

“Kadie is in a spa treatment day right now,” Gamache said. “And PTAP and Richie Rich Paint and Body with the help of Down South Pressure Washing, we’re going to give her a spa day and make her look brand new again.”

Gamache owns a downtown shop that specializes in automotive customizations and repairs.

That begs the question, why are car guys working on Kadie?

Part of the reason lies in Kadie’s fiberglass shell.

“This is something that we do at PTAP,” Gamache said. “We have fun and do creative stuff. And when this opportunity came about, we wanted to donate our supplies and our time and our efforts to bringing something special back to our city, but back to us, too.”

Between the rain and other challenges, this has not been an easy undertaking.

Jason Gamache/Owner PTAP

“So, it’s a lot trickier than we anticipated. We kind of had a game plan before we got her down here and then she had a little bit more damage than we had anticipated. And she had a few more layers of other spa days that didn’t go as planned, that we’re having to kind of peel through those layers and fix that before we move forward.”

So, if you know PTAP’s work – especially on wheels – this story begged one more question.

Jason Gamache/Owner PTAP

Reporter: So, what kind of rims are you putting on it?

Gamache: “We won’t be putting any rims. No chrome. But we are looking forward to is having different ways we can celebrate her with special causes or special events going on in our city.”

Jason assures us the paint scheme won’t change. There is no timeline for the completion of the project, but Jason said had it not been for weather delays it would be done now.