Kamarie Holland

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Contest
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Ways to protect your computer while you work at home
Video
Bearded dragons blamed for salmonella outbreak: CDC
Idaho mom separated from children after officer at U.S. consulate rejects her ‘green card’ application
Video
Why are at-home COVID-19 rapid test prices rising?
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
2021 Gabby Awards
Podcast Play Zone
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Top Stories
Georgia beats Bama to ends 41 year title drought
Gallery
Top Stories
Defense earns redemption as Georgia ends long title drought
IOC major sponsors mostly muted in runup to Beijing Olympics
Video
Former UTEP standout, NFL Hall of Fame member Don Maynard, dies at 86
Sibling rivalry doesn’t stand in the way of Alabama brothers’ success
Video
Community
Community News
Calendar
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Veterans Voices
The Cougar Minute
Back to School
Top Stories
WRBL News 3: Top 10 stories for Jan. 10, 2022
Video
Top Stories
Columbus Airport to receive $1 million from Infrastructure Grants
Video
Top Stories
Columbus Mayor reinstitutes public health emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases
Meet the candidates: Opelika City Council Ward 3 Special Election
Video
Calendar of Events honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Cougar Minute – January 10, 2022
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the Team
Email newsletter signup
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side
Holiday Heroes
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Pros On Your Side
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Contests
Weather Radio Contest
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Kamarie Holland
Alaska authorities: Man accused of killing Kamarie Holland now a suspect in 2005 death of his 1-month-old daughter
Video
Columbus woman charged in daughter’s murder, trafficking has ongoing child endangerment charge
Video
Columbus woman suspected of sex-trafficking five-year-old daughter to alleged killer
Video
Columbus mother charged with Felony Murder, Human Trafficking in daughter’s death
Video
Mother arrested, charged with murder in death of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
More Kamarie Holland Headlines
Breaking: Russell County Sheriff’s deputies searching property near home where Kamarie Holland’s body was found
A week after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was brutally murdered, Russell County judge keeps gag order in place
Video
Man accused in Kamarie Holland’s murder previously arrested in Muscogee County on charges of Simple Battery-Family Violence and Cruelty to Children-3rd degree
Video
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in girl’s murder has other incidences of alleged violence against children
Video
Suspect in 5-year-old’s murder appears in court, updates from inside the courtroom
Video
BREAKING: Body of missing 5-year-old found. Suspect in custody
Video
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
High pressure keeping us dry until the weekend
Video
Dry air settles in as temperatures stay cool
Video
A breath of fresh January air keeps us stable this week
Video
More sun and staying dry as we start the work week
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Now until the front clears tonight
Video
We Will Be WEATHER AWARE This Afternoon and Evening!
Video
Unsettled weather moving in Sunday evening
Video
Saturday Looks Great, Sunday Looks Wet!
Video
Steady warm-up before Sunday front brings showers & storms
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Human Trafficking in Alabama: What you need to know
Alabama: Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
A Columbus thrift store has gotten many unique items in the last 13 years
Russell County adds three additional capital murder charges against Jeremy Williams in Kamarie Holland’s murder
Video
Don't Miss
Ways to protect your computer while you work at home
Video
Bearded dragons blamed for salmonella outbreak: CDC
Idaho mom separated from children after officer at U.S. consulate rejects her ‘green card’ application
Video
Why are at-home COVID-19 rapid test prices rising?
Everything to know about 7 new Winter Olympic events
High pressure keeping us dry until the weekend
Video
Fed’s Powell: High inflation poses a threat to job market
Tweets by wrblnews3
Sports Content
Alaska authorities: Man accused of killing Kamarie Holland now a suspect in 2005 death of his 1-month-old daughter
Video
Columbus woman charged in daughter’s murder, trafficking has ongoing child endangerment charge
Video
Columbus woman suspected of sex-trafficking five-year-old daughter to alleged killer
Video
Columbus mother charged with Felony Murder, Human Trafficking in daughter’s death
Video
Mother arrested, charged with murder in death of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
More Kamarie Holland