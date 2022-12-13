PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— One year ago today, a five-year-old girl was reported missing from a Columbus home. The same day she was reported missing, her body was found just before midnight in a Phenix City house. Her name was Kamarie Holland.

Last year Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said this case started as a missing five-year-old, and quickly turned into the death and sexual abuse of a five-year-old.

The young girl was first reported missing by her mother, Kristy Siple, the morning of Dec. 13, 2021. This was a morning Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, will never forget.

“I just couldn’t think straight. I just know I had to get over there to help find [her], and hoping I was going to find her. That day was one of the worst days that I can ever remember. That was just the start of the pain I’ve been put through,” Corey Holland said.

The search ended as the 5-year-old’s body was found hours later in a vacant Phenix City home.

“It’s a sad time to have to speak about a five-year-old, who we’re having to work a case on a child who absolutely did nothing wrong,” Sheriff Taylor said in the 2021 news conference.

Authorities discovered a previous tenant of the vacant home to be Jeremy Williams. Williams was taken into custody almost immediately and charged with capital murder in the death of Kamarie.

Two weeks later the child’s mother, Siple, was arrested and charged in connection with her daughter’s death. Police believe the two suspects knew one another but did not disclose how. Siples charges ranged from murder to sex crimes, to human trafficking.

Before Circuit Court Judge David Johnson issued a gag order in the case, Russell County authorities said a case of this magnitude affects everyone involved.

“I’ve been in this business for 35 years and it never is easy to watch a case like this or to even have to investigate it,” Sheriff Taylor said.

“I would ask that the community’s thoughts and prayers remain with this family, because this is a this is just a horrific experience that they’re going through. The information that they are learning about what Kamarie went through is just awful,” Russell County District Attorney-Elect Rick Chancey said.

The community has done just what Chancy asked by not forgetting Kamarie.

“I have a lot of support from our family and I really, you know, love that. But strangers as well, that really means a lot to me. Like the detective on the case, I saw him at a Christmas party the other day and he just came up to me out of nowhere, you know, once again gave his condolences, saved my daughter in his phone. Stuff like that, that means a lot,” Corey Holland said. “It keeps me strong. Just seeing that nobody has forgotten her, you know, that she’s still touching folks, that’s more than I can ask for.”

Columbus will also continue to remember Kamarie every year on her birthday, Nov. 23. This year for what would’ve been Kamarie’s sixth birthday, Mayor Skip Henderson proclaimed Nov. 23 to be Princess Kamarie Holland Day. The proclamation urges the community to, “remember the victims of child sexual assault and those lost to acts of violence, to celebrate their lives, and to work together to eliminate violence against children from our community.”

In April of this year, Williams pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. In a previous interview, District Attorney Elect Rick Chancey said the case may not be tried until sometime in 2024. Both Williams and Siple were denied bond and remain in custody.

