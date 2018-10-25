Local News

Kay Ivey Campaign heads to Auburn, Shelby County

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 01:47 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 01:49 PM EDT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - On Saturday, October 27, Governor Kay Ivey will appear at campaign events in Auburn and Shelby County.

Kay Ivey is running for governor of Alabama on November 6th. Her opponent is Democratic candidate Walt Maddox.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories