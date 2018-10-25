Kay Ivey Campaign heads to Auburn, Shelby County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - On Saturday, October 27, Governor Kay Ivey will appear at campaign events in Auburn and Shelby County.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kay Ivey is running for governor of Alabama on November 6th. Her opponent is Democratic candidate Walt Maddox.