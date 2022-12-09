COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — WRBL News 3 met with the founder of an annual clothing drive event that runs through the month of December.

Josiah Robinson founded Keep Columbus Warm in 2018. Through the month of December, the non-profit gathers hats, jackets, sock, gloves and other warm clothing items.

On Dec. 22, Keep Columbus Warm invites people to pick up whatever they may need from their collected items.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to to 2 p.m. at the Frank D Chester Recreation Center. There will also be music, food and vendors.

Robinson talks a little bit about what inspired him to start Keep Columbus Warm.

“I was driving through Bibb City one day, and it was kind of cold, and my grandmother – I went out with her to Bibb City Park and we would give out dinners to the homeless people,” said Robinson. “It’s kind of cold out here, they need something to help keep them warm, let me come up with ideas so I can help other people. My grandmother was a very big impact, and she helped me get this going. She passed like three years ago, so it kind of motivated me to keep doing it, do her work.”

For more information, visit the Keep Columbus Warm Facebook page.