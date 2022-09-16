Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – A 99-year-old Columbus couple celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary at Covenant Woods with numerous family and friends in attendance.

Mary and Skeet Minor initially met in the 1940s during World War II after she drafted him into service in Meriwether County, Georgia.

Soon after meeting each other, they fell in love and got married. Mary shared how she fell in love with Skeet and how they managed a long and successful marriage.

“He’s just so kind. I mean, he doesn’t raise his voice to me. We just love each other and get along with each other, and if we don’t, we go and apologize to each other for whatever happened,” said Mary.

Unfortunately, when they decided to marry, Skeet was already assigned to serve three years in World War II.

As a result, they held a 30-minute wedding ceremony and a 2-hour honeymoon before Skeet was sent off to war.

With many individuals striving to maintain a marriage, Mary and Skeet have managed to love each other through thick and thin.

Mary shared her secret on how to manage a successful marriage.

“Keep loving each other, and that should be enough,” said Mary.

Although it is rare, Mary and Skeet Minor show that love between two people can last for a lifetime.