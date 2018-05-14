Keep your bouquet beautiful with these tips

Flowers make great Mother’s Day gifts.

Denham’s Florist in Columbus calls Mother’s Day the second busiest day of the year for flower shops. It should be no surprise that Valentine’s day holds the crown for bouquet buying.

Despite their beauty, flowers just don’t stand to the test of time. If you’re buying flowers for your loved ones, the girls at Denham’s gave News 3 some tips for flower longevity.

Avoid overexposure to sunlight and heat. This includes keeping flowers away from windows.

Keep your flowers in a cool area of your home, but do not refrigerate your flowers.

Change the water every three days, and refill your vase often.

According to Denham’s owner, Jenna Griggs, crushing a baby aspirin and adding it to your flower’s water will kill any bacteria and keep any new bacteria from forming. Some people might suggest adding soda or sugar to the flower’s water, but killing bacteria in the vase is more important than giving your flowers sugar.

No floral arrangement will last forever, but following these tips will ensure a longer life for your bouquet.