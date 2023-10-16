COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Halloween is quickly approaching, and while residents are carving pumpkins and setting up decorations, many may be unaware of the possible fire hazards.

According to a study done by the National Fire Protection Association from 2015 to 2019, on average 790 house fires are started by decorations. More than 44% of which are started because the decorations were to close to a heat source.

Implementing fire safety precautions such as using battery powered lights for jack-o’-lantern are small changes that can possible save a life. Fire Marshal/Division Chief John Shull discussed with WRBL the safety measures we can implement to keep our homes safe.

“You know, we’ve had these items maybe stored in our attics or storage units for some period of time. And we just may need to make sure that we inspect it. I always suggest that we do not use extension cords or we limit the amount of extension cords. And if you are using extension cords, you know, just keep an eye on it,” said Shull.

Fire officials suggest not leaving Halloween decorations plugged in when the home is unattended, in addition to having an ABC fire extinguisher in each home that is made to put out electrical fires.