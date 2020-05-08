Kendrick Class of 2020 honored

The 178 members of the Kendrick High School Class of 2020 got a big surprise as they showed up on campus this morning. Yard signs! They were all displayed on the school’s front lawn, bearing the students’ names.

The COVID-19 pandemic robbed this class of valuable senior memories so the faculty and staff wanted to make sure they know they are loved and supported.

Social distancing was practiced as cars pulled up, and dropped off their graduating seniors. Only two seniors were allowed to pick up their signs at a time.

The students told News Three they made the best of this year.

Daron Johnson is heading to Alabama State University and then hopes to attend medical school to complete his goal of becoming a pediatrician.

Daron Johnson

“I didn’t get to walk across the stage. I waited 12 years, which was a bummer. I still can be successful. It doesn’t stop that,” said Daron Johnson, an aspiring pediatrician.

Titeana Wright is enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. She wants to serve her country. She appreciates the love and support.

Titeana Wright

“It’s hard but the way everybody’s been showing us a lot of support, it really makes up for it. So even though it could have gone differently, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Titeana Wright, U.S Air Force bound student.

Lakeila Powell is an aspiring Dental Hygienist who’s heading to Columbus Technical College. She wants to make people feel better about themselves by starting with their mouths. She left the campus this morning uplifted.

Lakeila Powell

“Thanking God that you know we get to do things like this. Just even though we have to wear a mask, we still get to celebrate that we are seniors and just because of this pandemic going on, we can still celebrate,” said Lakeila Powell, an aspiring dental hygienist.

Ashanti Williams, the class valedictorian is weighing her options for the future.

Ashanti Williams

“My plans are pretty open right now. I could go to a four year, I could go to a tech school or I could jump into the workforce, just weighing my options right now. Why am I weighing my options? Because I want to make sure that I do something that I really want to do,” said Kendrick Class of 2020 Valedictorian, Ashanti Williams.

Principal Dr. Alonzo James says this morning was all about showing the students how proud they are of them after a tough year.

“This has been an unfortunate year. They’re experiencing some things that no other class has experienced and it’s been really tough for the students and for us so we just wanted to let them know that we were thinking about them,” said Dr. Alonzo James, Kendrick high school principal.

The students could pick up their yard signs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.