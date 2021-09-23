Kendrick High School on soft lockdown following threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Kendrick High School has been placed on a soft lockdown following a threat Thursday morning.

Information about the specific nature of the threat is unavailable, but a school resource officer did confirm the threat was made in retaliation to the recent deadly shooting of a Columbus teenager.

Multiple police units are currently on scene at the school, located at 6015 Georgetown Drive.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.