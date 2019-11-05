Kennesaw economist: Rebirth of downtown Columbus a great Georgia story

It was an economics class for lunch Tuesday in downtown Columbus.

The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of the Economy luncheon at the Trade Center. And about 200 attended to hear Kennesaw State University professor Roger Tutterow.

He talked about the economy, both locally and nationally. One thing that impressed him about the Columbus economy was the revival of downtown.

“It is truly one of the great Georgia stories, the rebirth of downtown Columbus, the utilization of the riverfront,” Tutterow said. And the movement of the universities downtown I think is going to be a long-term game changer for the broader community.”

There is this continued flight back to downtowns, Tetterow said.

“Columbus is no exception to that,” he said. “We certainly have a number of investments in the downtown area. We are excited about the prospects of what the downtown area is doing and where we think it’s going to go from here. I do think it continues to be a great driver of growth for the Columbus area and I think it will continue for a while.”

Tetterow is seeing what locals have known. Pace Halter is the president of the W.C. Bradley Company Real Estate Division. The Bradley Company has significant investment in downtown, including more than 400 apartment units and an 83-unit condominium complex.

“I think it’s very early in that process in terms of Columbus’ growth,” Halter said. “I think 2020 is going to continue to see it go in an upward direction. And I think it will continue beyond 2020, as well.”

On the national economy, Tutterow told the crowd that there was a one-in-three risk the economy would fall into a recession in the next year.

A recession is a period of temporary economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced, generally identified by a fall in GDP in two successive quarters.

And if the U.S. economy goes into a recession in the coming months, Tutterrow said it will be known as the recession that we talked ourselves into.”

“I think we have all acknowledged that the national economy has slowed in 2019,” he said. “GDP growth is more timid than it has been in a couple of years. The risk of recession is elevated, however we do not think that is the most likely trajectory for the economy in the next several quarters. The state of Georgia continues to perform in line, and in some cases exceeding the national averages in job creation.”