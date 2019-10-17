Key Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest winner for Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award is Jamie Spanner, a 5th grade social studies and math teacher at Key Elementary School.

Ms. Spanner was nominated by Carol Wood, a Columbus State University professor visiting Key Elementary School. She described Ms. Spanner and her students holding a mutual respect for each other evident by her students staying engaged as she makes an effort to meet her students’ needs. Professor Wood also noted that she has observed many teachers in her career as an educator/administrator, and that Ms. Spanner definitely stands out.

Ms. Spanner earned her bachelor’s degree from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She earned her master’s degree from Southern Wesleyan University in Central, South Carolina. She also earned her specialist degree locally from Columbus State University.

She felt very honored and flattered to receive the award, and to be told that she is making a positive difference in her students’ lives. She has a passion for being a teacher. Watch our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Spanner below:

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Spanner. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.