Key Elementary teacher recognized for overcoming challenges

Brittany James, a first-year second grade teacher at Key Elementary, has been selected as the inaugural honoree for the “Be the One Project.”

The purpose of the project is to recognize a first year teacher who has overcome obstacles and challenges while making a difference for his/her students. The project is led by students from Columbus State University’s Teacher Education Program.

James was introduced to Key Elementary after overcoming a challenging student teaching experience. “She was paired with one of our former Teacher of the Year honorees and had an outstanding year-long experience,” said Dr. Jacqueline Flakes, Principal, Key Elementary.

Dr. Pam Wetherington, Assistant Department Chair for the Teacher Education program at Columbus State University implemented the effort alongside teacher candidates, Kylie Whitten and Callie Hampton. The project was modeled after the Facebook TV show, “Returning the Favor,” by Michael Rowe.

“Dr. Wetherington shared with her students a few of the many obstacles Ms. James had to overcome in order to become a teacher. The project has grown gaining support from all over the community.”

The project culminated in a celebration, honoring Brittany James, at Key Elementary on May 14. During the celebration, James was presented with school supplies, clothes, STEM kits, and snacks to utilize within her classroom.