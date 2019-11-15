KIA Kids gather for annual Jet Car Competition

KIA hosted more than 500 students from Troup, Harris, Meriwether and surrounding counties in Atlanta Thursday.

The students gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center for the 6th annual Jet Car Competition.

The students spent 8 weeks in the classroom learning how cars function.

Now, these Kia Kids” are able to take their creativity from the blackboard to the blacktop with hopes of building a car of perfection.

The competition allows 5th grade stem students, who are the future of today’s society, learn the importance of teamwork and problem solving using a car-building kit that will allow them to compete in time trials, distance and accuracy.

Stephanie Garner is a teacher at Rosemont Elementary School who has spent the last two months getting students under the hood.

“We usually practice from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. so it’s about two hours, and so learning about the different parts of the car and what it takes to build by memory is a huge part of it because when they get here its a new environment so when you put them in new environment they just have to be able to stay focused,” said Garner.

The Jet Car Competition allows kids to make friends and build cars all while putting students in the driver seat to steer their future.

The S-A-E Foundation was presented a 250-thousand-dollar check on the behalf of Kia.