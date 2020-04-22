Kia Motors extends suspension of vehicle production in Georgia until beginning of May

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, Inc. announced it will be extending its suspension of vehicle production in West Point.

The suspension will now run through Friday, May 1.

Kia officials say vehicle production is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 4.

The initial suspension of production for the plant began on March 30.

During the suspension, Kia has been performing additional cleaning and disinfecting processes in work stations throughout the West Point plantf, according to officials.

Officials say when the facility resumes operation, various mitigation activities are planned as preventive measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These actions include temperature scanning, face masks as required PPE, social distancing enhancements, “Grab and Go” food vending and site access restrictions.

Meanwhile, Kia’s production of face shields for donation to medical providers in Georgia and other states continues as announced.