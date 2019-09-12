Kia Motors produced their 3 millionth vehicle in the U.S. at their West Point plant

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – Kia Motors in West Point announced hitting another milestone when the plant’s three millionth vehicle came off the assembly line.

Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia has been mass producing locally since Nov. 16, 2009. The effort reportedly represents a more than $1.1 billion investment, and KMMG now produces over 40 percent of the Kias sold in the U.S.

“Producing three million vehicles in less than 10 years is another example of the commitment and results of the KMMG Team’s ‘One System, One Team’ philosophy,” said KMMG President and CEO Jangsoo (Jason) Shin. “The world-class quality that goes into every Telluride, Sorento and Optima we build is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team members, and today we salute their commitment to excellence.”

The three millionth vehicle was one of those models, a 2020 Telluride SX Prestige.

This year, KMMG will celebrate its 10th year of production, and “has been consistently recognized for the outstanding quality, reliability and performance of its Kia products,” by companies such as J.D. Power & Associates, Consumer Reports, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, among others.

“KMMG is an outstanding example of hardworking Georgians performing at world-class levels,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “The company’s continued investment here is yet another result of our pro-business atmosphere, and I am proud to see KMMG’s relationship with the State of Georgia continue to strengthen. I want to congratulate Kia’s team members on the latest of many accomplishments.”