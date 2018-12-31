Kidnapping suspect arrested for allegedly carjacking woman after Tallassee crash

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WRBL) – A Notasulga man is facing kidnapping, robbery and a slew of other charges after investigators say he abducted a woman at gunpoint after crashing into her vehicle.



Monday morning on December 31st at 2:15 a.m. Tallassee and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant where the suspect, 20-year-old Terrance Cobb of Notasulga was charged with Robbery 1st, Kidnapping 1st, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. Cobb has several other Felony charges pending with Tallassee P.D. as well as Macon County. Cobb was placed in the Elmore County Jail. He is being processed and we are awaiting a mug shot.

Tallassee police report Sunday around 6:30 p.m. along Highway 229, they received a call of a vehicle crash. When police arrived, they located a vehicle that had left the roadway and was abandoned. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Macon County.

Macon County Investigators tell News 3 the woman who was involved in the crash called a relative to report she had been in an accident. Investigators say the woman told her relative the man she had crashed with was getting into her car. The relative called 911, and when investigators arrived at the crash site, they determined the male driver in the stolen car had taken the vehicle he struck while the female driver was still inside.

The kidnapping victim and her vehicle were located a short time later at the Torch 85 Truck Stop in Macon County. Macon County Sheriff Andre’ Brunson says at some point the alleged kidnapper, now identified as Cobb, got out of the victim’s vehicle and she was able to drive to the Torch 85 Truck Stop and flag down a Tuskegee police officer for help.

Brunson tells News 3 the victim was shaken up and was taken to Jackson Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He would not comment on the specifics of the victim’s injuries.

Sheriff Brunson says the victim did not know Cobb.

