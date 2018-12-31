Kidnapping suspect sought after woman allegedly abducted in Tallassee after vehicle crash

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WRBL) – A kidnapping victim is recovering in the hospital after a terrifying encounter with a man who police say crashed into her vehicle while driving a stolen car, then kidnapped her.

Tallassee police report Sunday around 6:30 p.m. along Highway 229, they received a call of a vehicle crash. When police arrived, they located a vehicle that had left the roadway and was abandoned. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Macon County.

Macon County Investigators tell News 3 the woman who was involved in the crash called a relative to report she had been in an accident. Investigators say the woman told her relative the man she had crashed with was getting into her car. The relative called 911, and when investigators arrived at the crash site, they determined the male driver in the stolen car had taken the vehicle he struck while the female driver was still inside.

The kidnapping victim and her vehicle were located a short time later at the Torch 85 Truck Stop in Macon County. Macon County Sheriff Andre’ Brunson says at some point the kidnapper got out of the victim’s vehicle and she was able to drive to the Torch 85 Truck Stop and flag down a Tuskegee police officer for help.

Brunson tells News 3 the victim was shaken up and was taken to Jackson Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He would not comment on the specifics of the victim’s injuries.

Sheriff Brunson says the victim did not know her attacker, nor would Sheriff Brunson say if the suspect was armed with a weapon. We understand investigators are still working on a description of the suspect and will release that information as soon as they can.

In the meantime, Sheriff Brunson is urging everyone in the area to be vigilant about your safety and call 911 if you see anything suspicious or have any information on the kidnapping.