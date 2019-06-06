Kids summer Cupboard campaign continues to stock food bank's shelves

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA - Thanks to another successful food drive, fueled be the generosity of News 3 viewers, WRBL's Kids Summer Cupboard campaign has now collected more than 1000 lbs. of food for the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

On Wednesday, News 3 viewers donated 445 lbs. of food, adding to the 600 lbs. collected the previous week.

In addition, $140 in cash donations were collected, adding to the $150 in cash donations received the previous week.

All in, the total donations equate into 2,678 meals the food bank will be able to provide both directly and indirectly to children in the area that might otherwise go without health meals.

The Kids Summer Cupboard campaign is in its fourth year and is designed to help the food bank further stock its shelves during the summer month, when many area children don't have access to free or reduced breakfast and lunch offered through local schools.

The next food drive is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12th from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at McDonald's, located at 3709 Highway 431 N. in Phenix City, across from the Walmart shopping center.

News 3 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald will be accepting donations of canned and other non-perishable food.

Here is a list of some of the best items you can donate:

• Peanut Butter

• Jelly or Jam

• Tuna Fish

• Canned Fruit

• Canned Vegetables

• Canned Meats

• Dry/Powdered Milk

• Evaporated Milk

• Pasta

• Canned Soup

• Rice

• Crackers

• Cereal

• Oatmeal

• Dry or Canned Beans

• Macaroni & Cheese

Please avoid glass containers.

Here are some childhood hunger facts:

• Feeding the Valley's 14 county service area has a population of 435,000. Of those people, approximately 80,000 are considered food insecure, meaning they can't be certain where their next nutritious meal will come from. 30,000 of them are under the age of 18.

• One in five children in Georgia are considered food insecure.

• This summer, Feeding the Valley is expanding its Kids Cafe program from 28 sites to 43, in order to address the issue of childhood hunger during the months when school is out and many children do not have access to free or reduce breakfast and lunch programs.

The Kids Summer Cupboard campaign is presented by Daniel Appliance and the June 12th food drive is sponsored by Attorney Ken Nugent.