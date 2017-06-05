Kids Summer Cupboard Food Drive kicks off

Did you know Georgia has the fourth highest poverty rate in the nation?

You may not have known, but that’s why Feeding the Valley has stepped in to help.

The organization has been serving the community since 1983 and they’ve set up shop in 13 counties across the state of Georgia.

Now that school is out and thousands of kids across the valley are on summer vacation, Feeding the Valley has created “Food Cafes and a Summer Cupboard Food Drive”, to help children and families who are food insecure.

In the past year, Feeding the Valley has distributed 7.3 million pounds of food.

The organization says $1 is enough to purchase six meals at its food bank.

You can help feeding the valley by offering your services as a volunteer or by donating food and money items.