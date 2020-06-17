Kinetic Credit Union awards two college scholarships to local students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus students are the latest recipients of the Ronald J. Mahoney Kinetic scholarship for rising college students.

Justin Hopf from Brookstone School and Lauren Lloyd from Columbus High School received the award on June 17. Hopf will be attending the Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall and majoring in Computer Science, while Lloyd will be attending Duke University and majoring in Psychology and Global Health.

Both students received $2,500 scholarships, with the winners chosen for demonstrating their commitment to excellence and service in academic studies and community involvement, according to a statement from Kinetic.

“Mr. Mahoney was passionate about our community and bettering the lives of those around him,” said Mark Littleton, President and CEO. “Both Lauren and Justin share this passion through their extensive work in the community. Besides being outstanding students, they are wonderful examples of being well-rounded and will no doubt be community leaders in the future.”

Kinetic says the scholarships are named to honor former Kinetic Chairman Ron Mahoney, who died in January 2016. Mahoney served on the Board of Directors for 18 years and was Chairmen from 2007 to 2016.