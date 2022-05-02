Educators play a pivotal role in our children’s lives, inspiring a lifelong love of learning and discovery.

May 2-6, we will invite our viewers, users, and followers to share their appreciation for their teachers by sending a picture or video (:15 maximum length) through WRBL’s Facebook page as a message.

Teachers will also be invited to send a message to their students.

The videos and photos will be featured on Kinetic Credit Union’s Teacher Appreciation page on WRBL.com and some will be shared on WRBL News 3.